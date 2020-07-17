The manager of a village Post Office near Burnham-On-Sea has been recognised for her efforts in keeping the branch open during the Covid-19 pandemic and serving the local community.

Rooksbridge Post Office has been announced as a finalist in the Local Hero category at the Post Office’s ‘We’re Stronger Together’ regional awards for the South West.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Postmaster Sandra Lawrence said: “I am deeply honoured that our work has been recognised in this way. We are among just 11 of 11,500 post offices for the award!”

She adds: “We have been very busy throughout the pandemic, safely delivering shoping and other urgent items to local people in the village, some of them elderly and sheilding, and some of whom have had Covid illnesses.”

“All our deliveries have been made with safety in mind as the top priority. The local community has been hugely grateful for the help and support.”

The ‘We’re Stronger Together’ awards recognise the efforts made by postmasters across the region to keep branches open during the pandemic and serve local communities.

Post Office Area Manager Phillip Manning says: “Rooksbridge Post Office has been nominated for our Local Hero award for the branch’s continual service of customers and the pride they take in their local community.”

“When it would have been easy to close the branch and focus on their own lives, the team have continued to serve customers with a smile in these difficult times.”

Nick Read, Chief Executive at the Post Office, adds: “I have heard many inspiring stories of postmasters going the extra mile and I have welcomed the opportunity to hear first-hand how postmasters in the South West have fared during the pandemic.”

“All retailers have been affected and Post Office was no exception. The next few weeks and months will be a critical period as we try and return to a sense of normality. Post Office branches have a vital role to play in supporting their customers and communities, as well as helping small businesses and independent retailers get back on their feet.”