A power cut briefly left over 3,000 homes in Burnham-On-Sea without electricity on Friday evening (December 13th).

Western Power Distribution said power supplies were cut just after 6.45pm in parts of north Burnham and Berrow.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had 3,064 homes without power at 6.48pm this evening.”

“Around 2,300 homes were restored in 2-3 minutes and all were restored within ten minutes.”

“We had staff on scene investigating the fault which may have been caused by a strike to an overhead line.”

The company apologised for the inconvenience.