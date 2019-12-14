A man has been arrested in Burnham-On-Sea after two pedestrians in Weston-super-Mare were allegedly struck by a car in a ‘hit-and-run collision’ early on Friday morning (December 13th).

The incident happened on the A370 Hildesheim Bridge, a key road link between Weston and the M5, which was closed for much of Friday morning, bringing traffic gridlock in the town.

Police say the pedestrians who were hit were walking on the bridge at around 2.25am in the early hours of Friday, and the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Police added that the couple, a man and a woman both aged in their 60s, were injured.

“They have been taken to hospital with multiple injuries which aren’t believed to be life-threatening,” said a Police spokesperson.

Police have begun an investigation and a major search for the car was undertaken before a man was later arrested in connection with the incident in Burnham-On-Sea. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call Police on 101.