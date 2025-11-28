9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 28, 2025
Budget prompts mixed political response from Burnham-On-Sea MP and Somerset parties

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ashley Fox Burnham-On-Sea MP

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox and Somerset Liberal Democrats have criticised this week’s Budget, while Labour figures in the county have welcomed it.

Ashley Fox MP said the Budget confirmed “what many people in Burnham and Highbridge already feared,” accusing Labour of raising taxes by £26 billion to fund welfare spending. He warned that workers, pensioners, drivers and savers would all be hit.

“Ahead of the Budget I asked constituents for their views. More than 89 percent said they were worried about what Labour was planning. People across the constituency want a government that backs those who work hard, save, run businesses, and contribute to our community. This Budget does the opposite,” says Burnham’s MP.

Somerset Liberal Democrats also voiced concern, warning that the Budget’s tax rise offers no help for councils “near the edge” with spiralling costs in social care and SEND services.

The party’s Cllr Bill Revans, pictured above, said: “Somerset now spends around 70% of its entire income on supporting vulnerable adults and children. Without government intervention, councils like ours cannot continue delivering essential local services.”

However, Labour figures in Bridgwater welcomed the Budget. Cllr Mick Lerry said it would boost wages, support apprenticeships and reduce child poverty by scrapping the two-child benefit cap. He added: “This was a Labour budget that is planning for the Government to achieve their aims of increasing investment in public services and the NHS, increasing economic growth and paying off the public debt left by the Tory Government.”

Somerset Labour Leader Leigh Redman

 

There was caution from Labour’s Cllr Leigh Redman, pictured above, who warned the Budget still leaves councils “asked to do more with less” and called for a long-term funding settlement for children’s services.

The Budget has sparked debate across Somerset, with parties divided over whether it strengthens local communities or simply leaves councils and taxpayers worse off.

