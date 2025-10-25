Bunham’s Avenue Tennis Club marks retirement of long-serving men’s captain

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has paid tribute to its longest-serving Men’s Captain, Barry Ramsden, during its Annual General Meeting.

Barry, who has been a familiar and respected figure at the club for many years, was warmly thanked by Chairman David Jenkins for his outstanding service and dedication.

In recognition of his contribution, Barry was invited to take on a new role as the club’s ambassador — a position he accepted to the full support and applause of attending members.

The meeting also saw the appointment of Sam Goodhew as the new Men’s Captain. Sam, who has already been active in supporting the club’s bar and Pickleball sessions, was welcomed to the committee.

Chairman David Jenkins, Treasurer Richard Belfield, and Club Secretary Shirley Hyde presented a positive financial report, highlighting a healthy surplus and strong bank balance.

The club’s achievements over the past year were celebrated, including successful tournaments, facility upgrades, and the growing popularity of Pickleball.

Special thanks were extended to Head Coach Tim Seymour for his efforts both on and off the court, and to Pippa Lawton for her work organising the club’s tournaments.

The club continues to thrive with a packed calendar of events, including Wednesday Supper Nights, Friday Family Nights, and the upcoming Jo Gooden Cup on Saturday 18th October. Coaching sessions for all ages are ongoing, and new members are always welcome. For more details, visit www.avenuetennis.com.