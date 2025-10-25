Ewe shall not pass! Flock of runaway sheep blocks Burnham-On-Sea road

A busy Burnham-On-Sea road was brought to a standstill on Saturday morning (October 25th) when a flock of sheep escaped from a nearby field.

Around 30 sheep made a surprise dash onto Love Lane at approximately 8.45am, causing vehicles to come to a halt near the junction with Hawley Way, as pictured here.

Police were called as a safety precaution while the sheep roamed between the traffic, causing delays.

The landowners arrived shortly afterwards and successfully guided the flock back into their field.

One local resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was quite a sight! Thankfully, none of them was hurt and there was a happy ending.”