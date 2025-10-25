Mayor launches Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal

The annual Poppy Appeal has officially launched in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, with volunteers now collecting donations across both towns in support of the Royal British Legion.

The appeal started on Saturday 25th October and will run until Sunday 9th November, with hopes of raising around £30,000 to support veterans and their families.

Organised by Ruth and John Crosby from Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch, the campaign sees volunteers from cadet groups, residents and Burnham Rotary Club stationed at Burnham’s Tesco and Lidl stores, as well as Highbridge’s Aldi and Asda supermarkets.

Contactless donation machines are also available in Victoria Street and at the supermarkets, and are already proving popular with shoppers.

Ruth told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such an important time of the year for the Royal British Legion and for local people who pay their respects to the fallen. We welcome donations over the next two weeks.”

Mayor Mike Facey officially launched the appeal and said: “Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is very supportive of this important cause and encourages local residents to give their support.”

The Poppy Appeal is a key part of the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday, and organisers are urging the community to get involved and help reach this year’s fundraising target.

A full programme of events will be held to mark Remembrance Sunday in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, with details available by clicking here.