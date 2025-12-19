Burnbridge Wanderers youngsters enjoy festive fun at annual Christmas party

Burnbridge Wanderers Football Club has celebrated the festive season with its annual Christmas party for younger age groups and their siblings.

The free event, held at Lakeside Holiday Park, featured party games, a buffet, and plenty of fun for children and parents alike.

Club organiser Nicky Phillips said it was “fantastic seeing the children having so much fun,” with even Father Christmas making a special appearance to hand out presents.

A Christmas raffle was also drawn during the party, with prizes donated by supporters. The two main winners were Tracy Jenkins, who won a drinks hamper, and Linda Raines, who took home a sweets package.

The club has thanked everyone who attended and supported the event, and extended festive wishes to its members and supporters.

A spokesperson added: “Burnbridge Wanderers would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2026.”