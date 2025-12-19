Three Burnham & Berrow golfers named in England’s overseas squads for 2025/26 season

Three rising stars from Burnham & Berrow Golf Club have been named in England Golf’s overseas squads for the 2025/26 season.

England Golf this week confirmed its US-based Men’s and Women’s squads, which feature 18 players currently competing in NCAA collegiate programmes across America.

Among them are Burnham-On-Sea players Patience Rhodes, Davina Xanh, and Freddie Turnell, pictured here.

The England Golf Performance Pathway provides world-class coaching, support services and competitive opportunities to help players transition into the professional game.

Performance managers Jenny Henderson and Ben Gorvett said the overseas programme is tailored to keep players connected while they benefit from top-level competition and facilities in the USA.

Patience Rhodes, who plays at Arizona State University, has enjoyed a string of successes including a debut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, top-5 and top-10 finishes in major US collegiate events, and helping GB&I win the Vagliano Trophy. She was also part of the Curtis Cup-winning team in 2024 and England’s Home Internationals victories in 2023 and 2025.

Davina Xanh, representing California State University Fullerton, won the prestigious St Rule Trophy at St Andrews in 2025, finished runner-up in the English Women’s Stroke Play Championship, and secured multiple top-10 finishes in US collegiate tournaments. She has also represented England at the European Ladies’ Team Championship.

Freddie Turnell, competing for the University of Illinois, has also made his mark with victory at The Goodwin 2025 in the USA, a runner-up finish at the Brabazon Trophy, and several top-10 collegiate results. He has twice lifted national trophies in England and was part of the winning Home Internationals team.

England Golf says the overseas squads are vital in preparing players for professional careers, with structured training camps, remote coaching, and competitive opportunities provided throughout the year.

Pictired: The three Burnham-On-Sea & Berrow club members in action