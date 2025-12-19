Heavy rain pushes West Country out of prolonged dry weather status

Recent heavy rainfall has helped the West Country recover from months of prolonged dry weather, according to the Environment Agency.

Above-average rainfalls in September, November and early December have lifted Bristol, Somerset, Dorset and parts of south Gloucestershire into ‘recovery’ status, the agency has said this week.

The prolonged dry weather designation – a precursor to drought – had been in place since July due to low rainfall and high temperatures.

England experienced its second driest March-to-August period since records began in 1871, raising fears of drought in 2026. However, the Environment Agency confirmed today (December 18th) that river flows are now high and reservoirs are refilling, with Wessex Water reporting levels at 94% and Bristol Water at 77%.

Ian Withers of the Environment Agency told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The return of heavy rain has benefited the environment after a very dry period. But there is no guarantee that sustained rainfall will continue. We still need a wet winter to prevent the water situation from deteriorating again. Rain or shine, we all have a responsibility for sensible water use.”

The Agency also warned that while droughts are caused by long-term shortages of rainfall, floods can still occur during intense downpours. Residents are urged to remain alert to flood warnings and be prepared to protect property if needed.

The Met Office long-term forecast suggests unsettled weather will continue, but officials say higher-than-average rainfall over the coming months is essential to prevent a return to prolonged dry weather or drought next year.