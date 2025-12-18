Council approves plans for £8,500 bund at Burnham-On-Sea park to halt unauthorised encampments

It has been confirmed this week that a new earth bund — or bank — will be introduced around Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea to protect the public space from unauthorised encampments of travellers.

The gardens saw several caravans and vehicles pitched up for several days over the summer, prompting concerns from residents.

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have this week approved plans to install a bund to halt vehicles from accessing the grassed area.

Somerset Council, which owns the land, has suggested bunding the gaps between and around the trees then sowing wildflower seed.

Somerset Council says it will provide the labour for the work, but it has asked the Town Council to cover the associated costs of approximately £8,500 which have this week been approved.

Cllr Peter Clayton told the meeting he would prefer to see additional trees installed to address the problem, rather than a bank, however Cllr Cath Searing added that the bank would be grassed over and planted with flowers.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “Concerns have been raised regarding the number of unauthorised encampments in Burnham-On-Sea, which was significantly increased this year.”

Cllr Searing added that a further bund may be considered under separate future plans for Burnham’s seafront lawns to tackle the issues there with encampments.

Meanwhile, she also noted that the large ‘Lego-shaped’ concrete blocks installed by Somerset Council to protect the playing fields next to Casiss Close will continue to be in place.