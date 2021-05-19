Burnham and Berrow Golf Course has risen in the rankings to be the named the 28th best course in the whole UK and the top course in the south west.

Courses across the UK have been ranked by golfers and the list has been published by Golf Monthly magazine.

Burnham and Berrow Golf Club’s championship course has risen in the new rankings for 2021/22 to 28th in the whole UK.

The club says: “We are delighted that our championship course has risen two places to number 28 in the Golf Monthly Top 100 best courses in the UK and Ireland.”

“We’re also immensely proud to be the number one golf course in the south west of England.”

See the top 100 ranking here.