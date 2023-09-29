The first Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival is set to take place today (Saturday 30th September).

The free family event will be held at Apex Park in Highbridge from 1-4pm and is being organised by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, pictured below with organisers, says: “The festival will give people a great chance to engage in a wide selection of activities that promote our green philosophy.”

A wide range of environmental activities and displays will be held featuring ‘green’ groups from across the area while the Town Band will provide entertainment.

The event will be opened at 1pm by Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, and then there will be displays and activities from the following groups:

Burnham and Weston Solar Energy and Eco South West

RSPB

Secret World

Somerset Wildlife Trust

Our Highbridge

Somerset Badgers

City to Sea/ Plastic Free group

Repair cafes and Fixy

Bus Group / Somerset Bus Partnership

FUSE Plastic Sculpture

Country Bumpkin Café

Eco Coffee

Growing group and Forge Rhyne Allotments

Dawn Hurd Knitwear

There will also be a Bug Hotel making demonstration on site, plastic sculpting for childen through the afternoon; plus a Secret World talk on hedgehogs at 2pm.

There will also be a ‘Go with the Flow art and geology walk’ from 11am – 4pm when walkers will make art from earth pigments and learn about the stories of the land. See more details here.

A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge bee-themed shop windows trail is also underway throughout this week until Saturday at 3pm with hand-crafted bees displayed in 30 shops, organsied by Burnham Chamber of Trade. Pick up a free entry form at Burnham tourist information centre or Trev’s Local in Highbridge.