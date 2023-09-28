Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week appeal for information after thieves broke into a vehicle on a garage forecourt in Berrow.

Two people were shown on CCTV smashing locks and a car window with a screwdriver to try and steal a Ford Fiesta ST parked outside Berrow Motors in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea early on Wednesday (September 27th).

“A car window was smashed at approximately 2am,” confirmed a Police spokesman. “A report was made to police later and enquiries are ongoing.”

“We’d ask anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 5223235664.”

Berrow Motors owner Joe Betty told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I would encourage residents in the area to be extra vigilant. In this case, they did not succeed in stealing the vehicle, but they may try again elsewhere. Be aware and keep car keys safe and away from doors.”

He says the two people were seen on CCTV approaching the garage from the Triangle car park direction.