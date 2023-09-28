A councillor on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has stepped down from his role this week, leaving a vacancy.

Andy Morgan was a Liberal Democrat ward member for Highbridge and won his seat at the 2022 local elections in Burnham and Highbridge.

Responding to the news, Cllr Ganesh Gudka, Leader of the Lib Dem Group on the council, said: “I would like to thank Andy for his service as a councillor. He has helped build a connection between the Council and the people of Highbridge.”

“He has done a lot of practical work on the ground to try and resolve issues around litter and the state of our highways.”

“I believe his resignation is a loss to the Council, but he has been clear that he has to step down for the sake of his own health. That must come first and we all wish him well.”

The resignation leaves the Town Council with 17 councillors, with one vacancy. There are now eight Lib Dems, one Labour, 7 Conservatives and one Independent.