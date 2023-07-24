Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club members have welcomed a visit by one of the team from Freewheelers Blood Bikes.

The Gateway Club, which originally opened in 1979, is based at the BAY Centre in Burnham’s Cassis Close and provides social activities for adults with learning difficulties.

Local motorcyclist Keith Davis from blood bikes charity Freewheelers delighted the Gateway Club members with a visit to the centre, as pictured here.

A spokesman for Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club said: “Our thanks go to Keith for bringing along his bike for the members to see, talk about, and ask questions. It was clearly the highlight of the evening!”

Pictured: Keith with his bike and Gateway members (Photos Mike Lang)