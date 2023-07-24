Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre is set to hold an open morning in August when patients will be able to find out more about latest improvements and give feedback on changes.

Christopher Smith, Chair of Berrow and Burnham Medical Centre Patient Participation Group, says: “We are holding an open morning on August 5th to follow up on helping patients using the Ask My GP app and to answer questions and show the progress made at the Practice.”

“There will also be display areas for various groups including Spark IT helping with apps, Health Coaches, Village Agents, Symphony reps and prescription managers.”

The event will be held on Saturday 5th August at Burnham Medical Centre in Love Lane from 10am-12 noon when all will welcome.