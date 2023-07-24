Sponsors are being sought for a fundraising sky dive that is set to be held for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue in August.

Four brave supporters of the charity are planning to jump from 15,000ft above Salisbury Plain to raise funds for the rescue hovercraft charity BARB.

Three of the fundraisers are from Brean’s Beachside Holiday Park – Katie Hendy, Gary Hendy and Steve Trippit, pictured above. They will be taking on the challenge on August 19th.

And Burnham resident Beccy Hackett, pictured below, is also doing the jump on August 5th.

A BARB spokesperson said: “We are hugely grateful to these four supporters for doing the jump for our charity and know they will have a fantastic time.”

“Their support of our charity is greatly appreciated and they would welcome donations on their fundraising pages.”

The fundraising pages are at: