A theatre stage is being installed in Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove seafront gardens in readiness for a new outdoor professional theatre production inspired by Berrow’s shipwreck.

With the permission of Somerset Council, the stage is being set up in the seafront gardens for ‘All Hands!’, an outdoor show based on the story of The Nornen, a 19th century shipwreck which lies on the sand at Berrow.

“The show will tell the story of the Norwegian sailing vessel, which got caught in the lee of the Lundy Roads as a howling south westerly gale swept up the Bristol Channel in 1897. When 10 men and a dog are caught in the eye of the storm, the show explores how the community saved the day,” says a spokesperson.

‘All Hands!’ is being produced by local resident Corrinne Curtis, and will be performed at Marine Cove between 3rd-6th August.

Alongside the show, there have been a number of creative workshops in recent months leading up to the shows. Some artwork produced is already on display, pictured here.

The shows will take place on Thursday 3rd Aug 6pm; Friday 4th Aug 2:30pm; Friday 4th Aug 6pm; Saturday 5th Aug 2:30pm; Saturday 5th Aug 6pm; Sunday 6th Aug 2:30pm; and Sunday 6th Aug 6pm.

Tickets are available on a ‘pay what you choose’ basis from £4–£20 and are available by clicking here.

Featuring integrated British Sign Language, visual storytelling and live music, ‘All Hands!’ is an original theatre production. The cast of professional performers includes Kieran Buckeridge, Stephen Collins, Matty Gurney, Lucy Tuck, Chioma Uma alongside the community performers.

‘All Hands!’ has been made possible with support from Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre as well as Arts Council England, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, Hinkley Point C Community Fund, Somerset Community Foundation and Sedgemoor District Council.

Read more about the Berrow wreck here.