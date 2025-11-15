Burnham and Highbridge GP practices complete merger to form Symphony North Healthcare

Symphony Healthcare Services says the successful merger of Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre and Highbridge Medical Centre has been officially completed this week.

The newly combined practice has been renamed Symphony North Healthcare and will continue to operate from its existing sites at Love Lane, Pepperall Road and Berrow Health Campus.

A new website has been launched, offering details on services, contact information, and updates related to the merger, including a Frequently Asked Questions section.

The practice will now use the former Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre phone number: 01278 795445. However, the previous Highbridge Medical Centre number is being diverted to ensure patients can still reach the surgery team. Phone lines are open from 8.00am to 6.30pm, with emergency access between 8.00am–8.30am and 6.00pm–6.30pm.

As part of the NHS 10 Year Plan, the practice has announced that paper requests for repeat prescriptions will no longer be accepted. Patients are encouraged to use the NHS App, though alternative ordering methods are available via the website or by speaking with a member of the team.

Dr Michael Gorman, Clinical Lead, said: “We wish to extend a thank you to the local population of Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding areas for their engagement throughout the merger process.”

“The Symphony North Healthcare team are looking forward to working alongside patients and other local service providers to continue to improve and sustain high quality general practice services that meets the needs of the locality.”