Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s and Womens Sheds are holding an open evening on Tuesday (September 26th) for newcomers to find out more about the activities and facilities on offer.

The organisation, based at Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge, will be holding the event on Tuesday from 5pm-8pm.

Russel Gleed, Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a great place to make new friends, get new skills and share knowledge. while creating things in relaxed surroundings.”

“We help each other with hands-on projects and it’s wonderful to meet people and help improve mental health at the same time. There’s a really good team here who all help each other.”

“We do all kinds of work, mainly around carpentry, from creating shelves and wooden bowls to window boards, repairs, and more.”

He says that there are 30 members who attend the Men’s Shed while a number of women also attend the Women’s Shed, led by Sue Meads, which centres around crafting.

One Men’s Shed member in Highbridge, Greg Sturgess, says: “It’s a great place to come and ‘get things of your chest’ with others while focusing ona hands-on project. You don’t have to talk, but when you talk it helps.”

Darren Paul adds: “It’s a great informal place for networking and meeting similar-minded people. It’s a chance to get out, have a change of scene after the last few years, while also making some new things at the same time.”

The event will he held on Tuesday at the Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge froim 5pm-8pm when all are welcome to pop along and find out more. Russel says there will be a lathe demonstration and word turning display during the evening.

The Women’s Shed meets on Mondays from 9.45am-12.45pm and then there is a mixed session from 1.45pm-4.45pm. The Men’s Shed sessions are also held on Tuesdays, Thursday mornings and afternoons. There is a small charge of £3 per session, with a free introductory session.