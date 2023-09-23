Sackfuls of litter were collected when The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach held its latest litter clean on Saturday (September 23rd).

A group of 16 volunteers gathered by the Sailing Club to clear the road verge of litter on the South Esplanade before heading along the river estuary and beach. It was held as part of this week’s Eco Festival.

Mark Hollidge from The Friends of Burnham Beach thanked those who had attended and added: “As part of the Eco Festival, the Friends of Burnham Beach had a team of 16 people, including four children, to tackle the litter that had been washed up along the estuary by the high tides.”

“There was a lot to be done. Bizarrely, we almost invariably find bakers’ trays amongst the litter and there were three of these plus several buckets, shoes, footballs, an old lifebuoy, a very heavy soaked mattress, and the usual multiplicity of plastic items. Thanks to all those who chose to spend their time protecting our environment.”