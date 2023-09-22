Burnham-On-Sea’s Eco Festival Week gets underway today (Saturday, September 23rd) with several ‘green’ family events.

They are being held as part of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council’s first Eco Festival. This weekend’s events will include:

A Burnham-On-Sea beach clean will take place on Saturday from 10am, meeting at Burnham Sailing Club, organised by the Friends of Burnham Beach.

A fun bumblebee art trail around shop windows in Burnham and Highbridge will also be held from Saturday, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade. Pick up an entry form at Burnham tourist information centre.

A Family Scavenger Hunt and Tree Trail from Saturday will see a self-guided walk held along the lane that runs behind Stoddens Road in Burnham, highlighting the huge diversity of trees and hedgerow plants by guiding you to 22 different species using either a printable app or markers on the What3Words App.

An Open Day at Burnham and Weston Solar Energy Farm on Saturday 23rd September will be held by Burnham and Weston Solar Energy when people will be able to create a new reptile habitat. See more here.

Heritage Trail Walks will be underway in Burnham, with details available at Burnham's Tourist Information Centre on the seafront.

Come along to an Open Afternoon at Burnham's Love Lane Allotments at 2pm on Sunday 24th September to meet the team who run them and learn more about the benefits of having your own allotment.

Berrow Conservation Group will be organising a guided nature walk from 12.30pm starting at St Mary's Church on Saturday. It includes flora and fauna in the dunes, plus a visit to the Nornen shipwreck, and ends back at St Mary's Church. It is around two miles in total, with a price of £8. Walkers should sign up in advance here.

A Highbridge Foraging Walk will be run by the towb's Brue Green Pathways Project from Tuesday September 26th from 10am to 1pm. Local herbalist and forager Rebekah will introduce you to many common plants along the walk that you can use every day. Assemble at The Green next to Highbridge Train Station. Sign up free in advance here.

The main Eco Festival Day will be held at Apex Park in Highbridge on Saturday September 30th from lunchtime onwards with scores of free environmental activities and stalls set up in the park.