A Christmas fair is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets today (Sunday, November 28th).

Taking place at the Sea Cadets HQ in Cassis Close, Burnham, it will run from 11am-4pm where a wide selection of seasonal gift ideas, refreshments and games will be laid on.

“There will be scores of stalls with lots of great gift ideas for Christmas ranging from soaps, hand-painted glasses, Christmas decorations, photos, cards and handmade crafts,” said a spokesman.

Refreshments, a cake stall, games, a tombola and a raffle will also be held.

“This will be a fun evening to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets. Everyone is welcome. Please come along and join us for a festive day, stock up on Christmas gifts and enjoy yourselves.”