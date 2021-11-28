Scores of people headed to The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre’s Christmas Fair on Saturday (27th November).

The popular event at Burnham’s Community Centre in Berrow Road saw stalls, festive displays and refreshements on offer, raising £405 for the centre’s roof repair fund.

“Thanks to everyone who came along and supported us – we had lots of different craftspeople represented, plus several demonstrations as well,” said spokeswoman Mary O’Rourke.

She adds: “The Community Centre is used every day of the week, providing opportunities for worship – six different faith groups meet there – plus; for lifelong learning – the U3A for semi-retired and retired people; carers’ support groups; support for young people with learning disabilities; interest groups including art groups; War Games and the Model Railway group.”

“The rooms can also be hired for special events. A Community Centre exists to serve the needs of its community, to provide a welcoming space for socialisation, to combat loneliness, and give opportunities to serve the community through volunteering.”

She adds: “You can become a Friend of the Community Centre for just £5 a year with the money dedicated to meeting the running costs of the building.”

“The Friends’ fundraising group organises a Coffee Morning on the first Saturday of every month as well as special events which raise money for the Roof Fund. Like many old buildings, the roof of the Community Centre needs serious repairs.”

“The Friends’ next fundraising event is a Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday 4th December from 10-12 with a Special Raffle and a Mystery Bottle Tombola where you won’t know what you win until you lift the bottle bag – Champagne or Cod Liver Oil, wine or water! We will also be serving festive treats and home-made mince pies.”