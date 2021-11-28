Supporters of Burnham-On-Sea based charity Somewhere House Somerset gathered for a ‘Christmas coffee and chat’ sesison in the town on Saturday (November 27th).

The event at Burnham Baptist Church was also supported by partner organisations including Healthwatch Somerset and others.

Rob Jones, trustee at the charity, said: “The essence of our ‘coffee, cake and chats’ is that it’s a safe, welcoming space for just that!”

“We have a team of volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bake, organise, coordinate on the day and on behalf of the board, I would like to thank and praise them for all the time they give.”

He added the charity has been busy helping local people in recent months: “Somewhere House Somerset is currently seeing 119 people a week in the local community.”

“We now have 10 counsellors, all fully qualified, seeing children, young people and adults. We also work with local schools and colleges delivering educational workshopsnon issues such as substance misuse, mental health, the pressure of being a young person to name a few.”

“The service exists for our local community, not just Burnham but surrounding villages and localities.”

“If someone needs support they can self-refer via our website somewherehousesomerset.org and, as for costs, we simply ask people to pay what they can afford for their sessions.”

“We fundraise and hold events to bring people together, raise some money and spread awareness.”

“Our next ‘coffee and chat’ will be in 2022 on 26th February at Burnham Baptist Church when all will be welcome to attend.”