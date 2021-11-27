Wessex Water has announced a three-month closure of a section of a busy road between Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow for sewer repairs.

Berrow Road – between Brent Road and the Golf Links Road junctions – will be shut to through-traffic in the New Year, but the firm says access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

A Wessex Water spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We need to repair ageing sewer pipes that are at risk of collapsing, with a section of Berrow Road closed to through traffic from Tuesday 4th January to Friday 8th April so we can do this safely.”

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses and most of the repairs will be done using ‘no-dig’ techniques, which are quicker and less intrusive than replacing pipework in the conventional manner.”

He adds: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work to prolong the life of the sewer and protect the environment.”

Several nearby businesses have already voiced concern about the impact of the work.