Burnham and Highbridge to honour war dead today on Remembrance Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will come together today (Sunday November 9th) to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed in times of war, with two commemorative events organised by the Town Council.

The annual Remembrance Parade through Burnham will be held this morning, with support from the Royal British Legion.

Participating organisations will gather at 10.15am in the car park next to B&M before parading through Burnham’s High Street, Princess Street and Oxford Street.

The parade will finish at the War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane, where a service of remembrance will be held at 11am. Road closures will be in place during the parade to ensure the safety of all involved.

In the afternoon, St John’s Church in Highbridge will be holding their annual Remembrance Service at 3pm followed by wreath laying at the war memorial afterwards. Rev Richard Eyre will be leading the service.

Then, on Tuesday 11th November, the Town Council will also host an Armistice Day service at 10.50am by the Burnham flag pole at Pier Street/Station Approach.

The event will include a two-minute silence to honour those who gave their lives in conflict. At the same time, a flag raising ceremony will be held outside the Community Hall in Highbridge on November 11th.

The Middlezoy Flying Group said that its planned formation flights over Burnham for today’s ceremony is subject to weather conditions. “There is a chance of rain and a moderate breeze so the likelihood of a fly past going ahead is about 20%,” said a spokesman.