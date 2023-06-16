A Burnham-On-Sea author has shared his memories of meeting the “wonderful down-to-earth” Glenda Jackson, the double Oscar-winning actor and former Labour MP, who died this week aged 87.

The screen star and former Labour MP won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1970 for her performance in Ken Russell’s adaptation of the DH Lawrence novel Women in Love. She won her second Best Actress Oscar three years later for A Touch Of Class.

Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner remembers meeting her during a visit to BBC Radio 4 for an interview about one of his books on Sir Francis Drake.

Michael told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On December 13th, 2000, for the second time, I appeared on the long-running BBC Radio 4 programme which Libby Purvis still hosts.”

“When I arrived at Broadcasting House in London, I met Glenda in the reception. We shared the lift upstairs alone. I told her that I recalled watching her in a film with Oliver Reed but could not remember the name of the movie.”

“She replied: ‘You are spoilt for choice as I made two with Oliver!’ and when I referred to an intimate scene, she responded: Women in Love.”

Michael adds: “Glenda was a very ordinary, friendly and down-to-earth person who was happy to respond to my request to pose for a photograph after the broadcast.”