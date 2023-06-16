A yellow weather warning for potential thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office in the region, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The warning will be in place throughout Sunday (June 18th) for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms which will bring a chance of disruption.

A spokesperson says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places. Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts. ”

“However, some places could see 30 mm in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.”

“Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption. While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop. This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast also shows long periods of warm sunshine this weekend with the risk of storms on Sunday.