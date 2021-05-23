Burnham-On-Sea author Sue Thorne

Burnham-On-Sea author Sue Thorne has unveiled a new book featuring some of the region’s festivals through the year.

‘The Ever Turning Wheel’ is described as a collection of magical tales and short stories.

Sue says: “Section one is a series of stories, poems and meditations. The stories are all set in the South West and mark the various festivals throughout the year.”

“Section two is a selection of stories to make you ponder what the outcomes may or may not be.”

The book is available from Sue by email at derwen73@gmail.com

 
