A car was pulled to safety on Sunday (May 23rd) after getting stranded on Berrow beach.

A grab from Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out by the beach warden after the vehicle got stuck.

A BARB spokesman says: “Our team was called out at 2.50pm to Berrow beach where the beach warden had reported a car stuck in soft sand at the top of the beach.”

”Our crew used spades and waffle boards before towing the VW Touran free.”

”The grateful owners, who were a family on a visit from Westonzoyland, thanked BARB for their help and made a donation.”

 

 
