Covid vaccinations are set to finish from the end of May at The Mulberry Centre in Berrow when the service will move to Cheddar, it has been announced this week.

The Berrow site has been the focus for local vaccinations in the Burnham-On-Sea area since it opened last December.

NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group says the GP-led community site will not continue in to phase two of vaccinations, to enable teams to focus more on day-to-day healthcare services.

Vaccinations will continue to be offered from the pharmacy-led site at the BASC sports ground in Burnham-On-Sea.

NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group says: “The Somerset COVD vaccination programme is making very good progress, with over 572,874 vaccines given as of 16 May 2021.”

“349,766 first doses have been given and 223,108 people across the county have now had both doses and are fully protected. The Government announced this week that people aged 34 and over can now book their vaccinations through the national booking service.”

“Following the success of phase one of the Somerset vaccination programme, a number of changes will take place with local vaccination services as phase two of the programme progresses for cohorts 10-12.”

“This means that some GP-led community sites will not continue in to phase two, to enable teams to focus more on day-to-day healthcare services – and some current vaccination sites will change locations.”

“The Mulberry Centre at Berrow will continue to offer vaccinations until the end of May and the site will then move to Winchester Farm at Cheddar.”

Dr Joey McHugh, local GP and clinical lead for the vaccination site, adds: “We have been delighted with the high take up of vaccinations in our local area for the highest priority groups, and we are very grateful to the Mulberry Centre for accommodating the vaccination programme.”

“As we move into the second phase of the programme, it is important that we can increase our capacity to offer local vaccinations at a number of sites and enable The Mulberry Centre to return to its usual care provision. The new site has a larger building and increased car parking facilities that will enable a larger number of people to be vaccinated each day.”

“We are hugely thankful to the local community and our wonderful volunteers, in helping us to make the programme such a success.”

Work is currently taking place to prepare the site and it is hoped that the new location will be ready to welcome the first patients during the first week of June.

Vaccinations will continue to be offered from the pharmacy-led site at the BASC sports ground in Burnham-On-Sea.