Rusting fingerpost street signs in Burnham-On-Sea are set to be refurbished this Spring as part of a £12,500 upgrade, it has been confirmed by the Town Council.

The council’s Town Improvements Committee agreed the work at its latest meeting last week.

A black and gold design will be used on the refurbished fingerposts, which will replace the current rusting ones, pictured here.

A council spokesperson added: “There is £12,500 in the Burnham Evolution budget to cover the purchase and installation of seafront signage and town fingerposts, including repainting existing posts and the installation of an entirely new one. Refurb and replacement of the fingerposts in the town will be undertaken first.”

We recently reported here that the Burnham Evolution project will also repaint bollards along Burnham’s Esplanade, and introduce new benches, gull-proof litter bins and picnic tables.