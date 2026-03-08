PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea beach clean sees volunteers collect 30 sacks of litter

Dozens of volunteers joined the latest Burnham beach clean on Saturday (March 7th), helping to remove a large haul of litter from the shoreline.

The event was organised by Friends of Burnham Beach, who were delighted by the strong turnout despite the cool early‑spring weather.

Group member Mark Hollidge said: “We had a fabulous turn out on a cool but, thankfully, dry morning. Thirty‑four eager volunteers did a fine job in stripping the beach and estuary of unsightly litter.”

With such a large group, volunteers were able to cover a wide stretch of coastline, working from Maddocks Slade through to Apex Park.

In total, 30 bags of rubbish were collected, including several unusual items. “We expected to see the obligatory bread basket,” added Mark, “but not a portable toilet!”

The group has thanked everyone who took part, along with the Sailing Club, which opened its clubhouse for refreshments after the clean. The Friends of Burnham Beach will continue their regular cleans throughout the year and welcome new volunteers.