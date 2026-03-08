Highbridge Festival of The Arts returns on Monday with hundreds of performances

The 78th Highbridge Festival of The Arts begins on Monday March 9th, bringing three packed weeks of Speech & Drama, Dance and Music to Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Organisers are inviting local residents to come along and enjoy the performances, describing the festival as a rare chance to see talented competitors at the very start of their performing arts journey.

“You never know – you may be watching a future Hollywood actor, concert violinist or West End musical star on stage right here in Burnham or Highbridge,” says Clare Catcheside, Secretrary.

The festival opens at The Princess Theatre on Monday 9th March with two days of Speech & Drama. Hundreds of children from local schools will take to the stage for poetry recitals, while Monday evening features dramatic and poetic performances from adults.

Dance takes over the theatre from Wednesday 11th to Sunday 15th March, offering five full days of solos, duets, quartets and group dances.

Daily entry wristbands will be available at the venue for a small charge and will cover all classes except the Group Dance Nights on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for those sessions must be purchased through The Princess Theatre Box Office from Monday 9th March.

The festival then moves to St John’s Church, Highbridge, from Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st March for the Music Section.

Tuesday features a whole day of piano classes. Wednesday has performances by school choirs, instrumentalists and an exciting, eclectic mix of vocal and instrumental performers in the evening.

On Thursday morning, school choirs will be singing again, followed by school instrumental groups. In the evening, adult groups and soloists will provide a variety of performances with King Alfred Concert Band rounding off the day.

Friday will be a day of vocal solos performed in a wide range of singing styles from classical to pop. Adult Choirs, vocal solos and duets will fill the church on Saturday, rounding off a wonderful week of competition.

Daily entry wristbands and detailed timetables will be available at the venue. More information can be found on the festival’s website here.