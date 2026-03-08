Burnham-On-Sea MP says council tax bills have risen £500 since 2022 amid council’s financial concerns

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has aired fresh concerns about Somerset Council’s financial management after councillors voted last week to increase council tax by 4.99%, taking the average household bill in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to £2,570.24 a year.

In his regular column for Burnham-On-Sea.com, the MP says: “Last week Somerset Council voted to increase council tax by 4.99%. This means the average household bill in Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge will rise to £ 2,570.24 a year. Since the Liberal Democrats took control of the council in 2022 the average bill has increased overall by over £500.”

“You may remember that the administration initially asked the Government for permission to increase council tax by up to 11%. That request was rejected. I do not often find myself agreeing with the Government, but on this occasion I believe they made the right decision. Hundreds of residents contacted me worried about what would have been roughly a £200 increase to their bills, at a time when many households are already under pressure.”

“What some residents have found confusing is the way the situation was presented beforehand. The Liberal Democrats warned that if they were not allowed to raise council tax by 11%, they would face “heartbreaking decisions”. Yet once the request was rejected, those decisions never appeared and the books were suddenly balanced. That raises an obvious question, was there ever really a need to ask for such a large council tax increase in the first place?”

“Part of the council’s plan to balance its finances involves selling assets, including council owned property. During an interview on radio last week, I heard the council leader that they were “sensibly and prudently” selling off investments.”

“However, recent history tells a different story. In 2017, the Liberal Democrat run South Somerset District Council purchased the Marks and Spencer building in Yeovil for £7.65 million. This Council later put on the market for £2.8 million, representing a loss of nearly £5 million to the taxpayer. If this is what the leadership considers “sensible and prudent”, it is perhaps no surprise the council now finds itself in financial difficulty.”

“Alongside this, the council is spending around £20 million on consultants to tell them how to save money and has spent more than £33 million on agency staff.”

“In my view, the Liberal Democrats have not demonstrated the financial discipline needed to manage Somerset Council effectively. Unfortunately, it is pensioners and hard-working families who are paying the price through higher council tax bills. The next opportunity for residents to pass their judgement will come at the ballot box in May 2027, and for many people that day cannot come soon enough.”