Residents invited to local history talk exploring heritage of Highbridge property

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to a special history talk this month that will delve into the heritage of a property in the town.

The North Sedgemoor Local History Group will hold its March meeting on Wednesday 11th, when “The History of a Local House” will be presented by Highbridge resident Jane Finch.

Jane will share the story of her own Edwardian Highbridge Terrace home, drawing on detailed research that uncovers the lives of the people who lived there more than a century ago.

She will also discuss the challenges of researching the history of a domestic property, repurposing skills gained from 15 years of family‑history investigation to piece together the story of the house and its former occupants.

The talk runs from 7pm–9pm at the King Alfred School Lecture Theatre. Membership of the group costs £10 per season, with visitors welcome for £5 per session.

Parking is available in the visitors’ car park or the small car park in front of the main building. Attendees are advised to bring a torch as lighting around the site is limited in some areas.