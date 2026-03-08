New beach goods shop set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront

A brand new beach goods shop is set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront in time for the start of the upcoming holiday season.

The Beach Shack is preparing to launch on The Esplanade, taking over the unit previously occupied by a jewellery shop and vape store, which closed last year when the owners retired, as we reported here.

The new venture is being opened by husband-and-wife team Karl and Paris Rawlins, who already run the popular Little Italy On Sea ice cream parlour next door on the North Esplanade, beside Sunspot Amusements.

Karl told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the pair are “delighted” to be expanding their business on the seafront.

“We’re really pleased to be taking on the new unit and offering beach goods, vapes and other items for visitors,” he said. “We intend to be open for the start of the new season.”

The shop will stock a range of traditional seaside essentials aimed at visitors and families heading to Burnham’s beach.