8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Mar 08, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew beach goods shop set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront
News

New beach goods shop set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A brand new beach goods shop is set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront in time for the start of the upcoming holiday season.

The Beach Shack is preparing to launch on The Esplanade, taking over the unit previously occupied by a jewellery shop and vape store, which closed last year when the owners retired, as we reported here.

The new venture is being opened by husband-and-wife team Karl and Paris Rawlins, who already run the popular Little Italy On Sea ice cream parlour next door on the North Esplanade, beside Sunspot Amusements.

Karl told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the pair are “delighted” to be expanding their business on the seafront.

“We’re really pleased to be taking on the new unit and offering beach goods, vapes and other items for visitors,” he said. “We intend to be open for the start of the new season.”

The shop will stock a range of traditional seaside essentials aimed at visitors and families heading to Burnham’s beach.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea beach clean sees volunteers collect 30 sacks of litter

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.6 ° C
9.2 °
8.3 °
95 %
1.9kmh
100 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com