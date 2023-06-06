Highbridge Caravans has renewed its sponsorship deal with Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club ahead of a top regional competition taking place in the town this Sunday.

The club, based at Apex Park, has thanked Highbridge Caravans for its support as the club’s main sponsor for 2023/24.

The firm has funded a new starter gate wrap at the club, and also purchased much-needed helmets and gloves for the riders to hire.

“Without support from generous local businesses like Highbridge caravans, we simply couldn’t keep this great local club going,” says Burnham BMX Club’s Mark Miller.

“They are such a great family-run business and the first to help support the local community.”

“We currently have 80 members at the club, 15-20 of which race BMX for us regionally, nationally and internationally.”

A top regional race within the south west region is taking place this Sunday 11th June between 11.30am-4pm.

It will be free to attend and visit to watch. Over 200 riders will be competing.

“One of the most watched events at the Olympic Games is available to watch on your doorstep, with the best riders in the region,” added Mark.

The club is open to all, every Tuesday and Thursday evening 6.30pm-8.30pm. Bikes and equipment can be hired.

Highbridge Caravans also supported the club last year.

Pictured: Mark Miller from Burnham BMX Club with four of its riders: Fin, Owen, Dexter and Jaxon.