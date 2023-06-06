A brave Burnham-On-Sea teenager is set to do a 15,000ft skydive to raise funds for a local charity next month.

Caitlin Styles, 19, will take on the challenge on July 15th to raise money for local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In Charley’s Memory provide local one-on-one counselling sessions to those who need support with an aim of making support services to young adults with mental health conditions more accessible and to raise the profile of mental health.”

“I have chosen In Charley’s Memory as I personally have experienced difficulties with my own mental health and was fortunate enough to use their services for help.”

“I am incredibly passionate about supporting those who suffer from mental illness and want to make an impact on people’s lives by raising money for this charity so that individuals can continue getting the support they need.”

“I believe it is also important that every individual feels valued, respected and knows they are not alone. Nobody deserves to suffer in silence.”

She adds: “Luckily, I have never had an issue with heights however I’m usually sat down with a seatbelt on so that may change when I’m sitting with my feet dangling over the edge at 15,000ft in the air!”

“I have received so much support from friends and family since setting up my fundraiser and am completely overwhelmed by the amount of love and luck that I have been given. I have so far raised over £500 for this amazing charity and am awfully grateful for everybody who has donated.”

Her fundraising page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caitlinstylesx