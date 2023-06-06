The owner of a Brean holiday park has thanked local fire crews for their quick response in preventing a major incident.

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle an early morning blaze at Northam Farm holiday park on Sunday (June 4th).

Four fire engines and a water carrier rushed to the holiday park at 5.30am where several caravans were reported well alight.

Large plumes of black smoke were seen billowing out of the park by nearby holidaymakers, as pictured above.

Three mobile homes were destroyed and one further caravan was damaged — and David Scott, owner of the holiday park, says the blaze could have spread further.

Mr Scott has praised the fire service for their quick response.

“I cannot thank the fire service enough – they were here within around 15 minutes and prevented the fire spreading and affecting many more caravans,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It could have been a lot more serious. The massive response was marvellous alongside our team at the park.”

He adds: “The cause has been investigated and found to be accidental due to a faulty battery charger. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.”