Burnham BMX Club celebrates successful season with awards night ahead of track upgrade

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has held a celebratory awards night to mark the end of a standout season, with riders, families and supporters gathering to reflect on a year of achievements.

The club saw a record 32 riders compete regionally this year with several also representing Burnham at national and European events. Three standout riders even qualified for the prestigious World Championships held in Copenhagen, showcasing the club’s growing reputation on the international stage.

The presentation evening was a chance to honour the dedication and progress of the riders, with awards handed out to recognise individual accomplishments.

A spokesperson says: “Novice of the Year is is Malachi Brinklow. This rider started with us last winter, and didn’t take long to get a taste for it, and show his raw ability on a bike. The skills and fitness followed, and his results all season did not dip and he smashed his category, winning it overall with a perfect points score.”

“Most improved Rider is Finley Forrest. This rider has been with us a while, and has always been a popular kid around the club, but this year stepped up every department with his skill set, his aggression and fitness. His results improved dramatically with all his hard work, making his first ever A final in arguably one of the hardest age groups.”

“Clubman of the year is Will Clarke. This highly sought after award is back again, and there was again a host of people proposed for it. But there was always a front runner. Not only is he every present at helping at the club, opening, shutting, gazebo moving, organising, agreeing a new lease, and applying for grant after grant but this year he achieved our best ever grant of £50k! If anyone has tried to pursue a grant, they are tedious, long and frustrating, but Will does not give up and we are so thankful hes part of our club and our mate!”

“Young rider of the year is Freya Forrest. This rider only started racing last winter, went into novice, and it was clear they needed to move into expert. With the minimum of races done in her category, she still won it! Then she part in her first ever Brits, racing well and then turned up at her first south west champs and won that! She’s going to be awesome next year, and will only go from strength to strength with her determination and ability. We also had feedback from the South West welfare after the champs, praising her sportsmanship, her attitude and kindness, congratulating others, saying what a credit she is to her family and our club.”

“Rider of the year is Dexter Moore. This Rider over the last 2 years has turned into a beast! Hard work, grinding away constantly to improve and get better. Regionally had really bad luck, getting taken out more than once! But Nationally he has smashed it. Finishing the season in 27th place overall, picking up positions of 18, 21, and 22 over the season. Again one of the hardest categories to race in, he’s got stuck in and stood out. He won trainer of the year last year, and now he’s our rider of the year. An example of hard work really does pay off.”

“Coaches award of the year goes to Louis Denney. This is voted for by our club coach – Coach Joe! This rider was new to us this year, but always turns up, always asks questions to improve and puts that into practice. He was very shy and quiet when he started, he’s certainly not now! To see him blossom off the track, make lots of new friends and also improve week after week on the track, this is what our club is all about. This is well deserved.”

“Our Lifetime achievement award goes to Tony Fryer. This is a new award – it’s a very simple one. This person turned up 11 years ago with his 2 sons to ride BMX. They raced through all the categories and he took them all over the country. Also when the club needed help, he stepped in to form the backbone of what’s been created here at Burnham, and stepped in as chairman when needed. His boys stopped riding 2 years ago now, and he’s still here helping us when needed. He’s a local legend and a top bloke, every club needs one, and we are so thankful you have been here. He’s taken a step back, but he’s certainly not going to disappear just yet!”

“The riders’ rider of the year award goes to Fin Forrest – this is an award all the riders want to win as it’s voted by the riders. We have mentioned this lad already, he’s had a great season, improved and rode so, so well. Dipped his toes into nationals and did the Brits for the first time – without looking out of place at all. He’s everyone’s mate and a top boy!”

Club organisers say the event was not only a celebration of the past year but also a moment to look ahead, with major track works planned to further improve facilities for local riders.

The club is now shut for around four weeks for major track works, partly funded by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund that will see all corners remodelled and resurfaced.