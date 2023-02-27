A Burnham-On-Sea youngster has enjoyed a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ by winning a competition to take the match ball out onto the pitch before the start of a top football game.

Maxwell Facey, 10, took out the hall with the players at the start of last Thursday’s Manchester United vs Barcelona game at Old Trafford in front of millions of TV viewers.

Father Greg told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A family member had entered a Just Eat competition and we won!”

“The prize was for one adult and a child to attend the game at Old Trafford with the child also winning the matchball deliverer experience.”

Greg added: “We arrived at Old Trafford and were taken to the UEFA representatives suite which was very posh. Max was given a free football kit and free Adidas boots.”

“He was taken along to the tunnel where he saw all the players and then went out to the centre circle with both teams.”

“After he delivered the ball, we went to our seats to watch United win 2-1.”

“Max was completely overwhelmed with the whole experience. It made it even more special that Manchester United won — the whole day was a once-in-a-lifetime experience!”