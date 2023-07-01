A Burnham-On-Sea care home has submitted plans to build a new two-storey extension with 13 bedrooms to meet an “urgent need” for more social care spaces in the town.

Burnham Lodge Nursing Home at 147 Berrow Road has submitted a planning applicatiojn to Somerset Council for the extension to the south elevation of the site.

In Planning Statement prepared by APW Planning Consultants, the applicant says: “The existing facility provides accommodation for 20 residents with the proposal seeking an additional wing to provide a further 13 bedrooms.”

“The application reflects a previous approval granted by the Planning Department in 2011. The permission was not implemented at the time.”

“There is an increasing demand for accommodation to meet the needs of the elderly that require on-site support and care. Nationally there is an urgent need to meet an increasing shortage of senior living accommodation.”

The proposed extension will increase the footprint from 463m 2 to 663m2. A further 8 designated car parking bays are to be provided.

The applicant adds: “The proposal will deliver an urgent need for additional bed space within the town, enabling elderly residents to reside locally whilst receiving the specialist care they require. The site is within a sustainable location with excellent public transport links to the town centre and surrounds.”