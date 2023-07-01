Burnham-On-Sea’s 75th annual Sailing Regatta got underway on Saturday (July 1st) despite strong gusty winds.

Three yachts braved the breezy conditions for the first race in the annual sailing event around Bridgwater Bay.

Four days of racing are scheduled. The second race will be held today (Sunday July 2nd) at 6pm.

The event is being held over two weekends, with racing visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting.

The second weekend of races will be held on Saturday 8th July at 10am and Sunday 9th July at 11am.

A spokesperson at the club says people will be welcome to watch from the seafront.