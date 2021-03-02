Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers from a town centre pub are cycling the distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats to help a cancer support charity.

Antony Doble, manager of the Railway Inn, and Gavin Woodward, Assistant Manager, are taking on the 874-mile exercise challenge at home to comply with the current Covid lockdown. They hope to raise a good sum for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Antony says the idea has come after a terrible start to 2021: “Gavin’s house burned down in January and he had loads of help from the local community. He’s found a new place to live in Burnham, which is amazing, and he is back on his feet.”

“So we thought we could do some fundraising for charity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped or offered to help and, in turn, help those who are in need of support.”

“My father had Cancer before he passed away, not related, and Gavin has had people in his family affected by Cancer. My partner’s mum also had cancer and received amazing support from the Macmillan Nurses at the Beacon Centre.”

“Also, Macmillan are Greene King’s chosen charity, so any fundraising goes towards them, like our previous coffee mornings and Brave The Shaves which Gavin also took part in along with several of our team.”

He adds: “There is an event on the Railway.burnham Facebook page which is Ant and Gav’s exercise adventure, like Bill and Ted’s excellent adventure.”

Click here for the fundraising page