Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is set to go paperless after councillors last night (Monday) voted in favour of moving into the digital age.

During a virtual meeting of the full council, they voted to buy new tablet PCs for each councillor and use a ‘paperless meetings management system’ to replace paper copies of agendas, minutes and reports.

Town Council Clerk Sam Winter told the meeting: “Electronic systems save many staff hours and many thousands of pounds and it must be the way forward. If we issue devices, everything is readily accessible, it puts everyone on a level playing field. You would all receive the same information at the same time on Town Council managed devices.”

One councillor, Cllr Janet Keen, said she has concerns about the cost of buying the tablet PCs while another member, Cllr Bill Hancock, said he prefers paper and would consider stepping down from his seat if it goes ahead.

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “The County Council have been paper free for a few years now. This system would be very similar, but cheaper, and it is the way forward.”

Cllr Andy Hodge gave his backing to the plan, saying: “This is an investment to set us up for the future. I think this will bring efficiencies – we will all get documents at the same time, plus better security. It will pay us back in dividends.”

Cllr Dawn Carey agreed: “I think we should embrace this and run with it. I think this will streamline things – we have got to move with the times.”

Cllr Janet Keen added: “I agree with the paperless part of this proposal but as for the expenditure on each councillor having a device that would be special to this council, I am really not happy at all… because of the initial expenditure and the ongoing expenditure and hidden costs.”

But the Town Clerk responded: “There are no hidden costs. It would link into the existing IT system we have. We have the money for this – there has been a reduction in staffing hours with the person who would deal with this paperwork. That reduction covers the costs of the application and the devices.”

The full cost of the project was not disclosed during Monday’s meeting, but the Clerk said it would be funded from an underspend on staffing over the past year. Based on documents tabled at a previous meeting, the forecast staff underspend was £8,100.

Cllr Andy Brewer said: “I’m in full agreement with the principal behind this: going paperless. I’ve been trialling it myself for 12 months, with a few difficulties, but I definitely agree this is the way forward.”

His Zoom connection broke up as he said: “On the cost… £6,000… normally when we spend this much… we get a number of quotations and look at alternatives. I’m in full agreement with the principal but I just think we may need to look at other alternatives as well before we commit to spending.”

The Town Clerk responded: “The annual cost would be £2,640. It’s not £6,000.”

Cllr Bill Hancock added: “I may be in the minority but I think you could lose those old-fashioned councillors that are good people for the community but may not be so good on the modern technology.”

He added: “I would get lost. I will vote for it, but I think it will be the end of Cllr Bill Hancock unfortunately. Modern technology is fantastic but I’m the old-fashioned type and I like my paperwork. I will vote for it as the majority want it, but it will be end of Cllr Bill Hancock.”

Cllr Peter Clayton responded: “On Bill’s point, it will actually make it easier. Everything will be there in an app on the tablet – you won’t have to search for emails. It will all be there at the same time as if you have the paperwork in front of you.”

The Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, offered to sit down with Cllr Hancock to help each other make it work.

Cllr Colette Winfield added she would support the proposal “providing there is full training.”

Cllr Clayton proposed that the Town Council proceed with the proposal to go paperless, which was seconded by Cllr Carey. The motion was carried. One councillor, Cllr Keen, voted against.