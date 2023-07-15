A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to help rescue several people from a three-car collision in Cannington on Friday evening (July 24th).

Crews were called to the incident on the A39 at around 5.30pm.

A fire service spokesman says: “Three fire appliances from Bridgwater and Burnham, together with a heavy rescue vehicle from Taunton, were mobilised to Main Road in Cannington following a request for assistance to a three vehicle collision, where people were reported to be trapped.”

“Four casualties were released by fire service personnel using hydraulic-cutting equipment after the vehicles were stabilised and casualties assessed by paramedics.”

“Once extricated they were left in the care of the ambulance service whilst fire crews made the vehicles and scene safe. Duty of care for the incident was then left with the Police.”