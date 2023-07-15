A storage company on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park is celebrating its first year of business.

Big Bull Self Storage in Bennett Road provides high security storage units for drive-up customers, suitable for business use and members of the public.

The secure units at Big Bull Self Storage are airtight and modified with extra ventilation points to ensure air circulation to prevent condensation and damp. Access is available 24 hours a day.

“It’s been a busy first year for us and tghe site has filled up with units a lot quicker than previously hoped due to the popularity of the business, which is great news for anyone looking to take a storage unit,” says Operations Manager Kerry Llewellyn.

“At Big Bull Self Storage we fully understand that self storage isn’t just a short term solution for house movers, but is also a secure long term solution for business needs. We have customers here of all sizes, from small independent business owners renting out 25sqft for a bit of extra space, through to much larger self-employed tradespeople taking several units for all their equipment.”

Director Mike Palmer adds: ‘It’s been a great first year and we’ve been blown away by the support from our lovely customers and we’ve already have had a lot of repeat business, which is great in the first year.” “We love hearing about how happy our customers are so it’s lovely when we hear that people have been recommended to us, or when we see our customers come back to us.”